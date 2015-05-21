BRIEF-Inseego updates on CFIUS process, sale of Novatel Wireless
* Inseego Corp updates on CFIUS process and sale of Novatel Wireless, Inc.
May 21 Thales SA :
* Thales signs agreement with HP to collaborate on next generation critical communication systems to support emergency services
Source text: thls.co/1F3hnlr Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Inseego Corp updates on CFIUS process and sale of Novatel Wireless, Inc.
WASHINGTON, March 31 NetSpend Corp, a unit of Total System Services Inc, has agreed to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations that the prepaid card company deceived people about access to funds deposited on NetSpend debit cards, the FTC said on Friday.