May 21 Bg Group Plc

* BG Group assumes operational control of QCLNG and meets pre-conditions for pipeline sale

* Operational control of train 1 at Queensland Curtis LNG plant has been formally transferred to QGC, BG Group's australian unit

* Approval for sale of its QCLNG gas pipeline has been received from BG Group's train 1 equity partner, China National Offshore Oil Company

* Sale of QCLNG gas pipeline remains on track for completion in Q2 of 2015.

* Preconditions for sale of QCLNG pipeline to APA Group have been satisfied in full