May 21 Bg Group Plc
* BG Group assumes operational control of QCLNG and meets
pre-conditions for pipeline sale
* Operational control of train 1 at Queensland Curtis LNG
plant has been formally transferred to QGC, BG Group's
australian unit
* Approval for sale of its QCLNG gas pipeline has been
received from BG Group's train 1 equity partner, China National
Offshore Oil Company
* Sale of QCLNG gas pipeline remains on track for completion
in Q2 of 2015.
* Preconditions for sale of QCLNG pipeline to APA Group have
been satisfied in full
