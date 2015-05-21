BRIEF-StorageVault reports Q4 revenue of C$8.9 million
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
May 21 Euler Hermes Group SA :
* Opens South Africa business to help companies and exporters
* Operations include a re-insurance agreement with Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) South Africa Limited
Source text: bit.ly/1F3s5bL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
NEW YORK, March 31 Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani went to Turkey to meet with the country's president and sought meetings with U.S. government officials in an attempt to end U.S. prosecution of a wealthy Turkish gold trader charged with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran, Manhattan federal prosecutors said.