BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
May 21 Smiths Group Plc :
* Continued like-for-like revenue growth in Smiths Medical and Flex-Tek offset by declines in Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect and John Crane
* Underlying trading at John Crane in first nine months was slightly below equivalent period last year as a result of difficult market conditions in some parts of energy segment
* Expectations for year remain in line with outlook presented at interim results
* In nine months to 2 May 2015, underlying revenue and headline operating profit for group fell slightly against prior year
* Headline operating cash conversion was strong at 96 pct for year to date
* At 2 May, net debt was £915m, slightly reduced from £929 mln at 31 January 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.