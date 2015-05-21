May 21 Smiths Group Plc :

* Continued like-for-like revenue growth in Smiths Medical and Flex-Tek offset by declines in Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect and John Crane

* Underlying trading at John Crane in first nine months was slightly below equivalent period last year as a result of difficult market conditions in some parts of energy segment

* Expectations for year remain in line with outlook presented at interim results

* In nine months to 2 May 2015, underlying revenue and headline operating profit for group fell slightly against prior year

* Headline operating cash conversion was strong at 96 pct for year to date

