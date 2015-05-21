BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
May 21 Ferrexpo Plc
* Increasing total pellet production by 2.5 pct to a record q1 output of 2.9 million tonnes
* Average 62 pct FE iron ore fines CFR China price during Q1 2015 was US$62 per tonne, compared to S$72 per tonne as of 31 Dec 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.