May 21 C-RAD AB :

* Order for three C-RAD systems from Bayreuth, Germany

* Says secured an order for a Catalyst, a Catalyst HD, and a Sentinel system from Klinikum Bayreuth GmbH, which operates radiation oncology clinic in upper Franconia, Bavaria in Southern Germany

* Says delivery and installation of systems are expected to take place in 2015

