BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 C-RAD AB :
* Order for three C-RAD systems from Bayreuth, Germany
* Says secured an order for a Catalyst, a Catalyst HD, and a Sentinel system from Klinikum Bayreuth GmbH, which operates radiation oncology clinic in upper Franconia, Bavaria in Southern Germany
* Says delivery and installation of systems are expected to take place in 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million