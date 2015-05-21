BRIEF-Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
May 21 Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA :
* Approves net dividend of 0.189 euros per share, sets ex-dividend date as of May 26 and record date as of May 27 Source text: bit.ly/1PY40s6
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook