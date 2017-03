May 21 Russian Helicopters (IPO-VTRS.L):

* Expects to sign contract for development of Russian-Chinese heavy-lift helicopter by end of 2015 - Interfax (IFX) cites CEO Aleksandr Mikheev

* In development of Russian-Chinese heavy-lift helicopter will participate Chinese company as main contractor, Russian Helicopters (IPO-VTRS.L) unit, and Ukraine's Motor Sich - IFX cites Mikheev Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)