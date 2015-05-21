May 21 Pyrolyx AG :

* Takes over rival CCT Stegelitz GmbH

* CCT Stegelitz GmbH will be fully integrated into Pyrolyx AG, which will continue to invest in CCT's production site in Stegelitz in German region of Saxony-Anhalt

* Acquisition of CCT shall be financed by issuance of Pyrolyx AG convertible bonds and a cash capital increase with an issue price of 103.00 euros ($114.89) per share

* As part of transaction, CCT shareholders shall be issued 104,000 shares of Pyrolyx through a capital increase in kind, representing approximately 16 pct of fully diluted and outstanding Pyrolyx shares at closing