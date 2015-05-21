May 21 Starbreeze AB :

* Digital Bros increases its investment in Starbreeze AB via Varvtre AB

* Digital Bros has agreed to acquire from Varvtre a total of 1,167,278 Starbreeze common shares for $3.32 million

* Says purchase will be made in two steps (Jan. 1, 2016 and April 1, 2016) at an average price of $2.7414 (about 22.85 Swedish crowns) per share

* Total investment, including first investment in 5 million shares announced on March 23, 2015, will be $8.2 million and combined average price per purchased share will be $1.64 Source text for Eikon:

