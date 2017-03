May 21 The De Beers Group Of Companies:

* Co hopes to close expression of interest phase and conclude a sales pact in a matter of months

* Current life of mine is to 2018 in hands of DBCM, requires no further capital investment other than stay-in-business capital

* De Beers seeks expressions of interest for Kimberley mines

* Disposal will take form of single transaction incorporating sale of all assets, as well as all liabilities of kimberley mines, as a going concern Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)