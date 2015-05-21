Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 21 Fingerprint Cards Ab
* Fingerprint cards ab : fpc's touch fingerprint sensor fpc1025 in oppo's smartphone r7 plus
* Fingerprint cards ab says order value of this phone launch is included in fpc's communicated revenue guidance of + 1500 msek for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order