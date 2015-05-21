BRIEF-StorageVault reports Q4 revenue of C$8.9 million
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
May 21 Liberty Holdings Ltd
* Single premium new business gross inflows are up 10 pct to 5.0 billion rand for three months to March
* Our association with standard bank remains a significant competitive advantage on african continent
* Assets under management across group amount to r646 billion at 31 March 2015 (31 December 2014: r633 billion)
* Returns on shareholder investment portfolio for period were in line with benchmark for 2015
* Retail insurance operations indexed new business grew by 3 pct to r1.5 billion for period in three months ended 31 March
* Corporate indexed new business improved by 8 pct to r158 million
* Stanlib's assets under management (excluding on-balance sheet property portfolio) at 31 March 2015 amounted to r533 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
