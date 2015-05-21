May 21 Tradedoubler Ab

* Says Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to uphold suspension of trading in tradedoubler share

* As Tradedoubler understands the situation, the reason for the suspended trading is an ongoing evaluating of the press release of 20 May 2015 in which Gravity4 "doubled its offer for Tradedoubler"

* Tradedoubler will revert with further information in due course