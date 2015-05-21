May 21 Protector Forsikring ASA :

* Contemplates a sale of about 3.57 million treasury shares in Protector, representing about 4.1 pct of share capital and voting rights in Protector

* Potential sale will be conducted by way of an accelerated book built offering to institutional and other professional investors only

* Nordea Markets is engaged as sole bookrunner in transaction

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)