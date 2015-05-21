BRIEF-StorageVault reports Q4 revenue of C$8.9 million
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
May 21 Redefine Properties Ltd :
* Agreed to issue up to 300 million redefine shares to Redefine Empowerment Trust
* Advised proposed disposal of 75 million Fountainhead property trust units to investment special purpose vehicle will not be proceeding due to Fountainhead unit price volatility
NEW YORK, March 31 Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani went to Turkey to meet with the country's president and sought meetings with U.S. government officials in an attempt to end U.S. prosecution of a wealthy Turkish gold trader charged with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran, Manhattan federal prosecutors said.