* RISCO Ltd. proposes merger to Electronics Line 3000 Ltd.

* Proposal to consider a merger between Electronics Line 3000 and a fully owned subsidiary of RISCO

* Proposed merger contemplates purchase by RISCO of all of company's issued and outstanding share capital held by public for a cash consideration of 0.46 euro ($0.5118) per share

* As a result subsidiary would be merged with and into Electronics Line 3000 and Electronics Line 3000 would become a wholly owned subsidiary of RISCO and its controlling shareholders Source text for Eikon:

