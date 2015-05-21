BRIEF-Genius Brands International anticipate revenue to grow and improve in 2017, compared to fiscal year 2016
* Genius Brands International, Inc. announces 2016 financial results and business update
May 21 Spir Communication SA :
* Spir Communication and Advertising Content have started exclusive discussions
* Discussion about sale of printing business and routing of Fouilloy site
Source text: bit.ly/1JE1h7l Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Genius Brands International, Inc. announces 2016 financial results and business update
LOS ANGELES, March 31 Already one of the biggest names in Latin music, Colombian pop star Maluma is hoping to cross over to a wider audience with an upcoming album of Spanish and English music.