BRIEF-Saudi Electricity increases Islamic financing value to 8 bln riyals
* Increases Islamic financing value to 8 billion riyals from 5 billion riyals
May 22 Technopolis Oyj :
* Issues 150 million euro ($167.16 million) bond on May 28, 2015
* Bond will mature on May 28, 2020 and it carries a fixed coupon interest rate of 3.750 percent per annum, payable annually
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Increases Islamic financing value to 8 billion riyals from 5 billion riyals
DUBAI, March 26 Stock markets in the Gulf look set to consolidate on Sunday with few fresh incentives, although Saudi Arabia may be supported by progress on reforms that could help it join MSCI's emerging market index.