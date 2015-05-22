May 22 Conduit Capital Ltd

* Condensed consolidated unaudited results for the six months ended 28 February 2015

* Headline earnings per share increased by 17.9 pct to 9.9 cents (February 2014: 8.4 cents)

* Net underwriting margin reduced to 2.4 pct during period under review (3.6 pct as at February 2014)

* Net asset value per share increased to 172.8 cents for six months ended Feb 28 (February 2014: 160.6 cents)

* Board has not recommended any dividend payment to ordinary shareholders for six months ended 28 February 2015 (2014: NIL)