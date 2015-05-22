BRIEF-Saudi Electricity increases Islamic financing value to 8 bln riyals
* Increases Islamic financing value to 8 billion riyals from 5 billion riyals
May 22 Conduit Capital Ltd
* Condensed consolidated unaudited results for the six months ended 28 February 2015
* Headline earnings per share increased by 17.9 pct to 9.9 cents (February 2014: 8.4 cents)
* Net underwriting margin reduced to 2.4 pct during period under review (3.6 pct as at February 2014)
* Net asset value per share increased to 172.8 cents for six months ended Feb 28 (February 2014: 160.6 cents)
* Board has not recommended any dividend payment to ordinary shareholders for six months ended 28 February 2015 (2014: NIL) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 26 Stock markets in the Gulf look set to consolidate on Sunday with few fresh incentives, although Saudi Arabia may be supported by progress on reforms that could help it join MSCI's emerging market index.