Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 22 Seamless Distribution AB
* SEQR simplifies mobile shopping along with the e-commerce supplier E37.
* Says is now releasing the new Instant Checkout which enables shopping via mobile units through as few steps as possible
* The solution has been integrated in E37's mobile-adapted checkout, and SWEdala Outlet's webshop is the pilot customer. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order