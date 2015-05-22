May 22 Carnegie Investment Bank says:

* Orkla : sale of shares in Granges

* Orkla Industriinvesteringar has sold 11,195,908 shares in Granges through an accelerated bookbuilding to Swedish and international investors at a price of SEK 66 per share

* Orkla industriinvesteringar ab owns 11,942,378 shares in Granges corresponding to 16.0% of number of shares and votes Further company coverage: