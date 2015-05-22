BRIEF-Saudi Electricity increases Islamic financing value to 8 bln riyals
* Increases Islamic financing value to 8 billion riyals from 5 billion riyals
May 22 Carnegie Investment Bank says:
* Orkla : sale of shares in Granges
* Orkla Industriinvesteringar has sold 11,195,908 shares in Granges through an accelerated bookbuilding to Swedish and international investors at a price of SEK 66 per share
* Orkla industriinvesteringar ab owns 11,942,378 shares in Granges corresponding to 16.0% of number of shares and votes Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 26 Stock markets in the Gulf look set to consolidate on Sunday with few fresh incentives, although Saudi Arabia may be supported by progress on reforms that could help it join MSCI's emerging market index.