BRIEF-Korea Information Engineering Services changes CEO to Lee Se Bok
March 26 Korea Information Engineering Services Co Ltd :
May 22 Notorious Pictures SpA :
* Says acquired distribution rights for 5 films at Cannes Festival
* Films Extinct, 50 Sbavature Di Nero, The Man Who Made It Snow, Journey To Samarkand, Shot Caller to be distributed in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 26 Korea Information Engineering Services Co Ltd :
* Says it appointed Park Seok Sun and Lee Sang Dong as co-CEO