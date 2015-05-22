UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 22 Zinzino AB :
* Q1 operating profit 6.8 million Swedish crowns ($821,752.27) versus 2.7 million crowns year ago
* Q1 total revenues 109.0 (75.5) million crowns, representing a growth of 44 pct
* Will be entering two new markets in 2015 - Germany and Canada
* Says is confident that launch of new product concepts will help achieve growth targets with average sales growth of 25 pct over next three years with improved profitability every year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2750 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.