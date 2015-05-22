Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 22 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :
* Kongsberg to deliver PROTECTOR RWS to Australia
* Says contract is valued to about 40 million Norwegian crowns ($5.32 million), and production of PROTECTOR dual RWS will start immediately in Kongsberg, Norway
* Says deliveries are expected to commence by end of year Source text: bit.ly/1FHje5e
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5130 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order