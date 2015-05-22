May 22 Home Meal Replacement SA :

* To increase capital by up to 230,364 euros ($257,824) in nominal value, that is 1.77 million new shares

* New shares nominal value at 0.13 euro per share, share premium of 1.90 euro per share

* Total value of capital increase to reach up to 3.6 million euros (230,364 euros nominal value and 3.37 million euros share premium)

* Says preferential subscription in proportion of 1 new share for each 7 shares held

Source text: bit.ly/1K8iV0W

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8935 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)