BRIEF-Korea Information Engineering Services changes CEO to Lee Se Bok
March 26 Korea Information Engineering Services Co Ltd :
May 22 Your Family Entertainment AG :
* EBITDA is negative as at end of March 2015
* Q1 revenues decreased slightly compared with same period in previous year to 619 thousand euros ($693 thousand) (2014: 678 thousand euros)
* Company should therefore be moving forward into 2015 and 2016 from a position of positive sales growth with sufficient liquidity and stable annual results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appointed Park Seok Sun and Lee Sang Dong as co-CEO