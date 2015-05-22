BRIEF-Al Sagr National Insurance board recommends FY dividend
Board recommends 5 percent cash dividend for 2016
May 22 Spar Nord Bank A/S :
* Prepares to issue hybrid core capital
* Says planned issue is expected to take place at beginning of June, and loan will amount to some 350 million Danish crowns ($52.53 million)
* Loan will have a perpetual term and have an option for early redemption 5 years after issuing date
* Granted a mandate to Nykredit Markets to head the offering process in cooperation with Spar Nord Markets
($1 = 6.6625 Danish crowns)
Board recommends stock dividend of 8 percent for year 2016