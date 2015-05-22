BRIEF-Saudi Electricity increases Islamic financing value to 8 bln riyals
* Increases Islamic financing value to 8 billion riyals from 5 billion riyals
May 22 Vastned Retail NV :
* Expands premium city high street portfolio with acquisition in Amsterdam for 108 million euros ($120.31 million)
* Acquired the building located on Kalverstraat 11-17/Rokin 12-16 in Amsterdam
* Transfer will take place on 1 June 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1HlM2Lq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Increases Islamic financing value to 8 billion riyals from 5 billion riyals
DUBAI, March 26 Stock markets in the Gulf look set to consolidate on Sunday with few fresh incentives, although Saudi Arabia may be supported by progress on reforms that could help it join MSCI's emerging market index.