May 22 Tethys Petroleum Ltd :

* Has entered into an agreement in respect of issue and sale of an additional convertible debenture

* Additional convertible debenture agreement has been entered into with ALR

* Transaction is on similar terms to convertible debenture financing announced on May 15, 2015

* ALR currently holds warrants to acquire 23,333,333 ordinary shares in Tethys, as detailed in announcement by company on March 10, 2015