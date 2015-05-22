May 22 West International publ AB :

* Says has received more volume orders for card terminals from several of its customers, including Payzone and Datorama

* Total order value is initially over 3 million Swedish crowns ($361,689.81) and delivery will take place in Q2 and Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon:

