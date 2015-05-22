UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 22 Thrace Plastics Co SA :
* Plans to invest 30 million euros ($33.48 million) in groups' subsidiaries in FY 2015, of which 25 million euros in new production lines and 5 million euros in upgrading of machinery Source text: bit.ly/1K7O84C
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.