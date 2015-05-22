Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 22 Thin Film Electronics ASA :
* To receive funding from European Commission to participate in research consortium on printed electronics
* Says based on its participation, Thinfilm will receive 444,000 euros ($495,637.20) from European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programSource text for Eikon:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order