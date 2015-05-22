May 22 Thin Film Electronics ASA :

* To receive funding from European Commission to participate in research consortium on printed electronics

* Says based on its participation, Thinfilm will receive 444,000 euros ($495,637.20) from European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programSource text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8958 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)