May 22 Mondi

* For acquisition of two extrusion coatings plants located in Pietarsaari, Finland and Wroclaw, Polan

* Deal expected to complete by Q3 of 2015

* Mondi group signs agreement to acquire two Walki group extrusion coatings sites

* Consideration to be paid for 100 pct of operations amounts to eur60m on a debt- and cash-free basis and will be paid in cash at completion

* Operations generated unaudited pro forma consolidated adjusted revenues of eur113m for 12 months ended April 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [MNDI.L MNDJ.J]