May 22 Tieto Oyj :

* Refinances its long-term syndicated credit facility

* Says has refinanced its long-term syndicated credit facility with a new facility of 150 million euros ($167.60 million)

* Says has today signed a new 150 million euro long-term syndicated revolving credit facility (RCF) to refinance its existing long-term syndicated RCF

* New 150 million euro unsecured syndicated revolving credit facility matures on May 22, 2020 with two one-year extension options

* Existing 100 million euro facility was agreed in 2011 and was due to mature in May 2016

