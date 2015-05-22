UPDATE 3-Hong Kong chooses new Beijing-backed leader amid political tension
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
May 22 Invico SA :
* BGZ BNP Paribas terminates loan agreements with the company
* The termination follows Invico's lack of installment payments
* Loan sums to be paid back are 1.3 million zlotys ($351,600) and 1.1 million zlotys plus interest
* As all the three banks serving the company's debt, BGZ BNP Paribas, Bank Zachodni WBK and mBank, terminated their loan agreements with the company, it plans to negotiate its debt restructuring with the above banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6972 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
* Board recommends 5 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nAKy0N) Further company coverage: