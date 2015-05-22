UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 22 Parken Sport & Entertainment A/S :
* If company is deemed guilty of price manipulation, fine may be of 50 million Danish crowns ($7.43 million)
* Keeps its standing point and considers itself not guilty
* Case will not be further commented before court ruling Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7271 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.