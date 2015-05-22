May 22 Delta Property Fund Ltd

* 15.7% growth in full year distribution to 84.07 cents per share

* Fy revenue 1 billion rand

* Fy nav per share r10.02 (2014: r9.28)

* Fy headline earnings per share from continuing operations 136.97 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)