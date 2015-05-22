BRIEF-CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
May 22 Bankruptcy lawyers:
* Say Court Of Greenland arranged meeting with creditors of Nunaminerals A/S on June 5, at 11:00 Greenland time
* Meeting is arranged to decide whether to uphold suspension of payments
* On March 20, co's unit and a debtor entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Oxy USA, Inc - SEC Filing