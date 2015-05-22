May 22 Plus500 Ltd :
* Responds to recent speculation regarding current status of
plus500uk's dialogue with FCA
* Can confirm that on Jan 9, its UK subsidiary was required
by FCA to appoint skilled person to conduct a review of its
anti-money laundering and financial sanction systems
* Skilled person's review is normally a confidential process
but in light of recent events board believes it is prudent to
inform market of review
* Has put in place comprehensive remediation plan to
re-enable currently suspended customers, with approximately 40
staff expected to work on process over coming weeks
* Expect to provide further update by company's AGM, due to
be held on May 27
* Regarding new plus500uk customers, plus500uk is in
dialogue with Skilled Person about onboarding process
* Intend to resolve these issues within as short a time as
possible
