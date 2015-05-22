UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 22 Scandi Standard publ AB :
* Signs new supply agreement with Coop Norway
* This is expected to lead to additional sales of about 250 million Norwegian crowns ($32.83 million) annually, phased in from August 1, 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6155 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.