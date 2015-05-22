May 22 2c Partners SA :

* Issues 11,520 class series J bonds, 100 zlotys nominal value each, maturity Aug. 21 2017, interest 8.5 percent annually

* Total nominal value of the issuance is 1.15 million zlotys ($309,106.55)

($1 = 3.7236 zlotys)