Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
May 22 KBC Ancora CVA :
* To distribute an interim dividend amounting to 1.36 euros ($1.50) gross per share on June 3, 2015
* No final dividend will be distributed
* Ex-date June 1
* Payment date June 3
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.