May 25 Scanfil Oyj

* Scanfil Oyj announces a recommended cash offer of sek 35 per share to the shareholders in Partnertech AB

* Says board of directors of Partnertech has unanimously recommended partnertech's share-holders to accept offer

* The two largest shareholders in Partnertech, Bure Equity AB and Traction, holding in aggregate approximately 65.9 percent of the total number of shares and votes in Partnertech, have undertaken towards Scanfil to accept the Offer, subject to certain conditions.

* Sees transaction to increase Scanfil's turnover and operating profit for year 2015

* Price offered for each Partnertech share represents a premium of 26.8 percent compared to closing price on 22 may 2015, last trading day prior to announcement, of sek 27.60

* Total value of offer amounts to sek 443,274,370