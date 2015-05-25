BRIEF-Suda requests trading halt effective immediately
* Requests trading halt effective immediately, pending release of an announcement regarding capital raising by company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 SciBase AB :
* SciBase, a Swedish medtech company that develops and markets a new method for early detection of malignant melanoma, has received approval from the United States Patent and trademark Office (USPTO) regarding its patent application for its electrodes with micro-needles
* All patents are valid through 2023
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Requests trading halt effective immediately, pending release of an announcement regarding capital raising by company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 4 U.S. investment firm Gurnet Point Capital is nearing a deal to acquire Ireland-based specialty drugmaker Innocoll Holdings Plc, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Endologix enters into $170 million credit facility with Deerfield Management