BRIEF-Suda requests trading halt effective immediately
Requests trading halt effective immediately, pending release of an announcement regarding capital raising by company.
May 25 Feelgood Svenska publ AB :
* Signs deal with five municipalities within Stockholm area: Nacka, Lidingö, Värmdö, Järfälla and Vaxholm
* Deal is effective from Jan 1, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2016 with possible extension for a further two years. Lidingö Municipality joined on April 1, 2015
April 4 U.S. investment firm Gurnet Point Capital is nearing a deal to acquire Ireland-based specialty drugmaker Innocoll Holdings Plc, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Endologix enters into $170 million credit facility with Deerfield Management