May 25 Hyperion SA :

* Plans to dematerialize 17 million own shares subscribed for MNI SA

* Vogbue Management Ltd obliged to buy 3,266,860 series F shares of company from MNI SA for 13.1 million zlotys ($3.5 million)

* MNI SA acquired series F shares following the exercise of series A warrants of the company

* Vogbue Management's stake in company will decrease to 19.55 percent from 23.11 percent after dematerialization of shares and acquisition