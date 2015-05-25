UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 25 Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol SAD :
* Transfers Portuguese Joao Cancelo to Spanish Valencia Club de Futbol
* Joao Cancelo was already representing Valencia in a loan
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1Fb9Ukn
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources