May 26 Esperite NV :

* Executes private placement: Educe Capital invests 2 million euros ($2.2 million)

* Private placement exists of 1.2 million euros in equity and 0.8 million euros by means of a convertible loan note

* 389,610 new Esperite shares will be issued to Educe Capital at a price per share of 3.08 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9149 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)