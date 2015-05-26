BRIEF-Top Glove Corporation says a unit entered into jv agreement with Fimatec Limited
* Unit entered into jv agreement with Fimatec Limited for the business of manufacturing rubber reinforcing agent
May 26 Innoveox SA :
* Signs an exclusive representation agreement in China with specialized partner in the field of fine chemistry and pharmacy
* Chinese partner is Sichuan Huafamei Entreprise Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of Groupe Safic Alcan Source text: bit.ly/1AqE3zU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
